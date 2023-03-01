At $30.23B in committed capital, JobsOhio’s 2022 project wins tripled the 2017 record of $9.56B

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JobsOhio, the state’s private nonprofit economic development corporation, is proud to report that Ohio ranked #3 out of 50 states for overall economic development project wins and #3 for investment projects per capita in Site Selection’s 2023 Governor’s Cup ranking.

Site Selection, a leading corporate real estate economic development magazine, also ranked the Buckeye State at the top of its list on a regional level, with Ohio taking the #1 spot for per capita investments and # 2 for overall project wins among Midwest peers.

Site Selection has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1988, based on new and expanded corporate facilities as tracked by the proprietary Conway Projects Database. Corporate real estate analysts regard Site Selection’s yearly analyses as “the industry scoreboard.”

The 2023 Governor’s Cup rankings are a testament to a state’s ability to attract significant business projects, including corporate headquarters, manufacturing plants, R&D operations, and logistics sites.

“Ohio is the premiere location for new development projects of every size,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Site Selection has recognized the good work that is being done in our state to attract new businesses and help our existing businesses thrive.”

According to Site Selection, two of Ohio’s metropolitan cities with populations of more than one million, Cincinnati and Columbus, have particularly stood out in Ohio’s economic success. Cincinnati ranked #9 in overall projects nationally and a notable #3 per capita, while Columbus has also made a strong showing at #7 per capita.

Ohio is a prime destination regardless of city scale. According to rankings, many of Ohio’s “micro cities” – with populations between 10K and 50K – are thriving, with four ranked in the top 10 nationally, including Findlay taking the #1 spot. Another 21 Ohio microcities ranked in the top 100 in the nation for attracting new businesses and investments.

“Ohio offers everyone from large enterprises to entrepreneurs, new graduates, and military veterans the ideal balance of growth opportunities and an affordable quality of life,” JobsOhio CEO J.P. Nauseef said. “As a result, Ohio is soaring to new heights in terms of capital investments, new job creation, and payroll growth as vital industries commit to building their futures in the Buckeye State.”

Mr. Nauseef noted, “Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the JobsOhio network, along with our local economic development partners, community leaders, and government officials, Ohio welcomed new industries, next-generation innovations, and statewide economic development at a pace and scale never seen in the history of our state. Team Ohio is winning for Ohioans today and for generations to come,” he concluded.

