Former President Trump was flanked by several Republican allies during a campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday, where he urged voters to support Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno.
In his remarks, Trump railed against President Biden — calling him “a great threat to our democracy” and the “worst president in U.S. history” — and his border policies. The 45th president also urged voters to back Moreno, an Ohio businessman who is running to help Republicans win
