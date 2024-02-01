Ohio Republican Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno told Fox News Digital this week that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should “absolutely” be impeached as House Republicans continue to move toward a floor vote on that very issue.

“Absolutely, the reality is he should have never been appointed. He is grotesquely unqualified for the job and the reality is he’s been a traitor,” Moreno told Fox News Digital as Republicans were marking up art

[Read Full story at source]