American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Named Title Sponsor

Columbus Skyline Columbus, Ohio, will host the 54th annual Midwest US-Japan (MWJA) Conference in September.

Columbus, Ohio, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and JobsOhio announced today that elected officials and business leaders from Japan and other Midwestern U.S. states will gather in Ohio to foster economic collaboration this September as part of the 54th annual Midwest US-Japan (MWJA) Conference. The conference will be jointly held by the Midwest U.S.-Japan and Japan-Midwest U.S. associations; Honda, Ohio’s largest Japanese employer, will be the title sponsor. The conference will convene groups from across the Midwest and Japan, including elected officials and businesses, to foster economic collaboration between Midwestern states and Japan.

The host country rotates annually between the U.S. and Japan and offers the ten U.S. member states the opportunity to host the conference once every 20 years. More than 300 top officials and business leaders are expected to attend, presenting Ohio with the opportunity to stimulate investment opportunities that further solidify the U.S. and Japan’s partnership for a prosperous future.

“Ohio is looking forward to hosting the esteemed MWJA Conference right here in the heart of the Midwest,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “From Honda to Bridgestone, there is a long history of prosperous collaboration between Ohio and Japan that has created a business environment that benefits the global economy. As the host of this year’s conference, Ohio has a unique opportunity to showcase our innovative business landscape and our best-in-class talent ecosystem that is driving the workforce of the future.”

The 2024 conference theme, “Building an Ecosystem for Innovation, Growth & Sustainability,” symbolizes Ohio and Japan’s commitment to sustainable business practices that contribute to growth now and into the future. Japan is one of Ohio’s largest inbound international investors in terms of jobs created, with more than 65,000 Ohioans employed at 435 Japanese-owned facilities.

“Japanese businesses are critical to the health of Ohio’s economic infrastructure,” said Consul General of Japan in Detroit Yusuke Shindo. “The MWJA Conference offers an opportunity to promote trade and investments in the regions the Consulate in Detroit oversees, which includes Ohio.”

Since 2013, Ohio has won more than 130 economic development projects with Japanese-owned companies with the help of JobsOhio, the state’s economic development corporation. The projects are executed in partnership with the JobsOhio Network Partners throughout the state.

“I have had the privilege of visiting Japan, one of Ohio’s top international investors, to build on existing relationships and create new partnerships while participating in the MWJA Conference in 2019,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “We look forward to strengthening those ties as we welcome our friends from Japan and throughout the Midwest to Ohio, which offers diverse industry talent and customized business assistance. In 2023, JobsOhio supported $221 million in Japanese capital investments that will be a catalyst for growth in the fields of engineering, advanced manufacturing, and protective coatings.”

Ambassadors will promote a variety of Ohio communities for business investment, including its 16 major metropolitan areas, while highlighting the competitive advantages Japanese companies can expect when growing or expanding operations within the state. As the 7th largest economy in the U.S., Ohio offers businesses an abundance of construction-ready sites via the SiteOhio Authenticated Sites program, a robust logistics infrastructure, and one of the strongest workforces in the nation.

“Ohio’s selection as the host of this year’s MWJA Conference truly underscores the importance of strong economic ties and enduring friendships we have with Japan,” said Director of the Ohio Department of Development Lydia Mihalik. “Since my first economic development mission with Governor DeWine in 2019, we’ve worked hard to nurture this friendship and create significant opportunities for mutual prosperity. We look forward to showcasing the incredible opportunities that Ohio offers Japanese businesses and investors, and celebrating the cultural exchange that has enriched both of our societies.”

The conference will be held September 8-10, 2024, at the newly expanded Hilton Downtown Columbus. Additional information about the MWJA Conference can be found online, and registration opens on May 13.

