COLUMBUS, OHIO, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Development, and JobsOhio, the state’s private nonprofit economic development corporation, are proud to report that Ohio ranked among the top three states for overall economic development projects in Site Selection’s 2024 Governor’s Cup ranking. These projects were well distributed across the state, yielding top rankings for Ohio cities in virtually every size and category of metropolitan area rated.

Site Selection, a leading corporate real estate economic development magazine, announced that Ohio secured the #3 spot for overall projects and the #5 position for per capita investments in its 2024 rankings. Over the last six years, Ohio is the only state that has consistently achieved top-5 rankings in both categories. Ohio’s widespread prominence is undeniable, boasting several top-10 cities and the highest number of top-100 micropolitans – populations between 10K and 50K –among all 50 states.

In 2023, Ohio drew in substantial business ventures, such as corporate headquarters, manufacturing facilities, research and development hubs, and logistics sites, with prominent names like Joby Aviation, Amazon, Wells Fargo, and Google leading the way. The latest Governor’s Cup standings highlight Ohio’s ability to empower corporations, entrepreneurs, and talented individuals to establish and advance their businesses and careers in the state.

“Ohio is witnessing a surge in investment and economic expansion, with the state’s overall project count reaching remarkable heights,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Ohio is truly the heart of it all, as evidenced by this new era of strategic investments and increased employment opportunities for Ohioans.”

Ohio consistently proves itself as a catalyst for economic development, whether in a large city or a small community, as success permeates throughout the state. Focusing on micropolitans alone, 16 Ohio cities made it to the Top 100 list for attracting new businesses and investments, the most of any state. Businesses, families, and investors are reaping the rewards of the state’s well-balanced fusion of business growth, an affordable quality of life, and a sense of home.

“Ohio is getting noticed on a national and global scale, and it’s because of our great business environment, skilled workforce, and focus on innovation,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “As we continue to win these big economic development deals, it’s the people and families of the state who benefit, filling these open jobs and experiencing a better quality of life within their communities.”

“The Site Selection Magazine rankings announced today are a tremendous accomplishment for our state and local communities that earned these accolades and are perfect examples of the limitless potential that exists here in the Heart of it All,” said Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik. “The investments the DeWine Husted Administration have made in the success of businesses are creating neighborhoods where dreams flourish and new Ohioans, and longtime Buckeyes alike, can find the perfect place to call home. I am also especially proud that Ohio can boast being home to five of the top 10 micropolitans in the nation, including my hometown of Findlay that is celebrating its 10th straight year as the number one micropolitan.”

The metropolises of Cincinnati and Columbus, each with populations exceeding one million, distinguished themselves in the Top 10 tier-one metro for more than a decade, ranking 8th and 9th per capita, respectively. Dayton-Kettering secured the fourth spot among tier-two metros, while Lima impressively ranked third among tier-three metros.

“It’s not just about finding the perfect site for your business; it’s about discovering a place, a community and a lifestyle that feels like coming home in every possible way,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “We align our proactive programs, grants, and services with companies’ high expectations. In fact, we encourage them to think bigger, faster, and clearer because we are, too.”

Site Selection has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1988, based on new and expanded corporate facilities as tracked by the proprietary Conway Projects Database. Corporate real estate analysts regard site Selection’s yearly analyses as “the industry scoreboard.”

To see a complete list of the Site Selection honorees, visit SiteSelection.com.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACT: Matt Englehart JobsOhio 614-300-1152 [email protected]