Katy, Texas, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DNV proudly announces that eleven of University Hospitals esteemed medical centers, including the renowned UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute sites, have achieved Advanced Chest Pain Certification (ACPC) by DNV. As a globally recognized independent certification, assurance, and risk management provider, DNV sets industry standards for excellence.

UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute achieved multiple firsts with its ACPC:

First heart institute in Ohio with a DNV endorsed ACPC

First in United States with DNV endorsed system-level ACPC

First in U.S. with DNV endorsed critical access hospitals with ACPC (UH Conneaut and UH Geneva)

DNV is pleased to welcome UH to its family of ACPC organizations and recognize their commitment to providing leading edge Chest Pain Services. This reinforces UH Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute’s position as a leading provider of cardiac care in Ohio and the nation, and further demonstrates its commitment to providing safe, high-quality care to its patients.

Ronell Myburgh MHA, MBA, BSN, RN, Director, Certifications for DNV Healthcare USA Inc, stated, “The UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute’s commitment to quality and compassionate care for the cardiac patients was evident in each of their hospitals we surveyed. We commended them for the level of care they provide their cardiac patients.”

DNV’s ACPC provides third-party validation that a hospital’s chest pain facilities meet or exceed evidence-based standards of care. Hospitals undergo a thorough onsite evaluation of their chest pain facilities, processes, and documentation as part of the certification process.

“We are proud to have achieved this recognition,” said Mehdi Shishehbor, DO, MPH, PhD,

President, Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute at University Hospitals. “We have a team of

cardiovascular specialists and administrators that offers the expertise and advanced treatments necessary to help patients with chest pain to find relief and reduce their risk of a heart attack. We work together to ensure patients with chest pain are efficiently diagnosed and effectively treated to reduce heart damage at the earliest stages of a cardiac event.”

The 11 UH medical centers that achieved Advanced Chest Pain Certification during the months of March and April 2023 are:

UH Ahuja Medical Center

UH Cleveland Medical Center

UH Conneaut Medical Center

UH Elyria Medical Center

UH Geauga Medical Center

UH Geneva Medical Center

UH St. John Medical Center

UH Lake West Medical Center

UH Parma Medical Center

UH Portage Medical Center

UH Samaritan Medical Center

“We understand the importance of patients being able to trust the quality of care they receive, which is why our Advanced Chest Pain Certification is such a valuable tool,” stated David Tellez, Regional Lead, DNV Supply Chain and Product Assurance. “It provides patients with a clear verification that a hospital meets or exceeds the highest evidence-based standards of care for chest pain. We take pride in our role in creating transparency in healthcare, and we are honored to help hospitals and their communities achieve this important recognition.”

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and, National Taiwan University College of Medicine. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital, Ohio’s only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

About DNV

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, drives innovative solutions.

Whether certifying a company’s management system or products, accrediting hospitals, providing training, assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence, continually improve and realize long-term strategic goals sustainably.

DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

For more information about DNV, visit www.dnvhealthcare.com.

