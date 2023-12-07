Öhlins Racing Returns to Essen Motor Show Öhlins Racing Returns to Essen Motor Show with Expanded Range of Leading-Edge Suspension Products

Visit Hall 3, Stand B24 to discover breathtaking capabilities of Öhlins’ latest suspension technologies for tuning and racing vehicles

UPPLANDS VÄSBY, Sweden, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the first time in 10 years, Tenneco’s world-renowned Öhlins Racing business is returning to the Essen Motor Show, now through December 10 at Messe Essen, and it’s bringing a dramatically expanded range of leading-edge suspension products for today’s most discerning tuning and racing enthusiasts.

In addition to its industry-leading Road & Track, Advanced Track Day and Motorsport series suspension technologies, Öhlins will display two of the show’s most impressive tuning and racing vehicles – each equipped with Öhlins technologies. Visitors to the exhibit will be able to examine a highly customized BMW M2 tuning car from Öhlins partner Alpha-N and the Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi R8 LMS that won last year’s 24h Nürburgring race.

“The Essen Motor Show is a must-see event for anyone who wants to explore the latest and best technologies for the tuning and racing markets,” said Robert Brinkmark, director of sales and marketing, Öhlins Racing. “No matter what you drive, and whether it’s on the street, on the track or both, we can help you achieve new levels of performance.”

Öhlins products displayed during the show will include:

Road & Track series shock absorbers, struts and complete suspension kits, which help drivers enjoy the pinnacle of performance without compromising comfort in daily driving. Road & Track series dampers feature Öhlins’ renowned Dual Flow Valve (DFV) technology, enabling drivers to quickly adjust low- and high-speed compression and rebound damping for race or road mode.

shock absorbers, struts and complete suspension kits, which help drivers enjoy the pinnacle of performance without compromising comfort in daily driving. Road & Track series dampers feature Öhlins’ renowned Dual Flow Valve (DFV) technology, enabling drivers to quickly adjust low- and high-speed compression and rebound damping for race or road mode. Advanced Track Day series suspensions, engineered to transform track cars to achieve top-level racing performance. Öhlins Advanced Track Day products, including an all-new BMW suspension kit, offer significantly greater damper adjustability via the brand’s exclusive TTX technology, the same technology preferred by leading drivers and teams in GT3 competition.

suspensions, engineered to transform track cars to achieve top-level racing performance. Öhlins Advanced Track Day products, including an all-new BMW suspension kit, offer significantly greater damper adjustability via the brand’s exclusive TTX technology, the same technology preferred by leading drivers and teams in GT3 competition. Motorsport series TTX technology shock absorbers, struts and kits, demanded by many of the world’s leading drivers in F1, WEC, GT, Rally and Rallycross competition.

To learn more about these and other leading-edge suspension products, stop by the Öhlins exhibit (Hall 3, Stand B24) at the Essen Motor Show, contact your local Öhlins retailer or visit www.ohlins.com.

About Öhlins

Öhlins Racing has been an integrated part of the motorsport industry as well as the motorcycle and automotive industry for over 40 years. Our focus has consistently been on high-quality products, service and support, all the way from Formula 1 circuits to the local, national racing events in over 50 nations worldwide.

For more information visit www.ohlins.com.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world’s leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

For more information visit www.tenneco.com.

