New York, US, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Oil Coolers Market Information By Capacity, Type, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, The oil coolers market can surge from USD 1,452.45 million in 2023 to USD 2,237.72 million in 2030, with a CAGR of 6.24% over the forecast period (2023– 2030).

The common method for removing extra heat from an internal combustion engine is oil cooling, which employs oil as a coolant. Oil normally passes via a heat exchanger after receiving heat from the hot engine, which transfers heat to the oil. When employed in heat exchangers, oil coolers have a number of advantages and disadvantages, including Oil has a greater boiling point than water, which enables it to be utilized to cool objects at temperatures where water cannot. High temperatures are to be expected given the range of purposes for which the fluids in heat exchangers are heated. The oil cooler’s main purpose is to prevent dangerous temperature increases.

The top manufacturers in the market for oil coolers market are

MAHLE (Germany)

AKG Group (Austria)

Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan)

PWR Corporate (Australia)

NRF (Netherlands)

Thermex (Russia)

Earls Performance (United States)

CBR Performance Products (Australia)

Proflow (Australia)

RAAL (Slovenia)

Among others.

Market Drivers:

The upsurge in the crude oil crises and the rising demand for fuel-efficient cars are the main reasons supporting the market size for oil coolers. The advantages of using oil coolers include engine protection and resource conservation. Due to their ability to lower engine oil temperature and increase oil life, oil coolers are becoming more and more popular in various industrial applications.

The rising cost of fuel is another element that indirectly stimulates the market. In order to address the problem of fuel loss, automotive manufacturers are concentrating on evaluating all the possibilities in the oil coolers. Opportunities for the oil coolers market are emerging as attention shifts to sustainable development and reducing carbon footprints.

The availability of specialized and personalized solutions for oil coolers fosters the market’s expansion. The high initial investment costs and the potential damage caused by poor oil cooler installation are factors that are negatively affecting the market’s growth.

Market Restraints:

The Russian invasion of Ukraine had a detrimental effect on the entire world, particularly Eastern Europe, the European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. It also caused significant disruptions in trade dynamics. The continued conflict and unrest in Eastern Europe are projected to have a negative influence on the global economy, with particularly severe long-term implications on Russia. The market growth rate for oil coolers has been impacted by this.

Nearly every business has been impacted by the unprecedented worldwide public health emergency known as COVID-19, and the long-term impacts are expected to have an influence on industry growth throughout the course of the forecast period. In order to assure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 concerns and potential future directions, our continuous study expands upon our research approach. The paper provides information on COVID-19 taking into account changes in consumer demand and behaviour, buying habits, supply chain rerouting, dynamics of contemporary market forces, and important government initiatives. Insights, analyses, projections, and forecasts are provided in the updated study, which takes the market impact of COVID-19 into account.



By Capacity

The market has been divided into two categories based on capacity: below 10kW and above 10kW. With a market value of USD 895.46 million in 2022 and an anticipated CAGR of 5.84% over the following five years, the over 10kW sector led the group.

By Type

The oil cooler market has been broken down into subcategories based on type, including 7 Row Oil Coolers, 10 Row Oil Coolers, 15 Row Oil Coolers, 19 Row Oil Coolers, and others.

By Application

The market has been categorized as industrial, marine, agricultural, and other segments depending on the application. With a market size of USD 671.52 million in 2022 and an anticipated CAGR of 5.99% throughout the projection period, the industrial category led all other categories.

Oil Coolers Market Regional Insights

With a value of USD 512.64 million in 2022, Asia Pacific held the greatest market share of 37.19%; over the forecast period, the region can anticipate seeing a CAGR of 6.94%. The market in North America, which was estimated to be worth USD 374.19 million in 2021, will acquire the highest CAGR of 5.53% over the study period.



The mounting demand from China and India is mostly responsible for the increase in oil cooler demand in the Asia Pacific. The majority of the region’s oil cooler exports come from these two nations. The Asia-Pacific region supplies agricultural machinery to meet half of the demand on the global market.

