Oil-Dri Announces Price Increases on Clay Absorbents and Sports Field Products

CHICAGO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today announced that it will implement price increases of its clay absorbents and sports field products, effective September 1, 2021. These price increases will range from 5% to 9%, depending on the product.

Although Oil-Dri is continuously improving its manufacturing efficiencies, price adjustments are necessary as the company is facing significant cost increases across all input channels, including packaging, materials, natural gas, and non-fuel manufacturing costs.

Oil-Dri sales representatives will communicate additional details of the price increase to their customers directly.

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, bleaching clay and fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

Category: Company News