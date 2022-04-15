Oil-Dri Announces Price Increases on its Agricultural and Fluid Purification Products

CHICAGO, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today announced that it is notifying customers of plans to raise prices on its agricultural and fluid purification products during the month of May, 2022.

In order to offset the continued escalation of costs, including freight, packaging, materials, natural gas, labor, and other manufacturing costs, the Company must raise prices. These pricing actions along with improved production efficiencies and expense reduction efforts are key margin improvement strategies for the Company during this challenging economic environment.

Oil-Dri sales representatives will communicate additional details of the price increase to customers directly.

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, bleaching clay and fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

