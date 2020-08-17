Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Oil-Dri Corporation of America to Present Virtually at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 27th

Oil-Dri Corporation of America to Present Virtually at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 27th

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today announced that Daniel S. Jaffee, President & Chief Executive Officer, Susan M. Kreh, Chief Financial Officer, Jessica D. Moskowitz, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Products Division, and Flemming L. Mahs, President, Amlan International, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 27, 2020.  Oil-Dri’s presentation will be available at 7:00am CST on August 26th through the investor relations events section of the company’s website: www.oildri.com or through the conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Oil-Dri Corporation of America:

Oil-Dri is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality sorbent mineral products for the Pet Care, Animal Health & Nutrition, Fluids Purification, Agricultural Ingredients, Industrial & Automotive, and Sports Fields markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales.  With over 75 years of experience, the company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals.  For more information, please visit: www.oildri.com

About IDEAS Investor Conferences:

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals.  The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC.  For more information, please visit: www.IDEASconferences.com.

Category: Company News

Contact:
Leslie A. Garber
Manager of Investor Relations
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
[email protected]
(312) 321-1515

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.