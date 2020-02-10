Oil drops to 13-month low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye OPEC+ cuts

Oil prices fell to their lowest level since December 2018 on Monday on weaker Chinese demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and as traders waited to see if Russia would join other producers in seeking further output cuts.
