Oil prices climbed for a second day on Wednesday as hopes U.S. producers would cut output lent support, but gains were capped by growing doubts about Washington’s stimulus package to fight the coronavirus, which continues to spread globally.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Oil extends gains as U.S. output cut hopes grow - March 11, 2020
- In crushing blow to Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden scores big Michigan win - March 10, 2020
- Stocks fall as U.S. virus response disappoints investors - March 10, 2020