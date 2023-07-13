Oil & Gas Engineering Services Market Growth Accelerated by Massive Demand for Hydrocarbons and The Building Of New Pipelines

New York, US, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Oil & Gas Engineering Services Market Research Report Information by Region and Type – Forecast Till 2032, the Oil & Gas Engineering Services market is predicted to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2032 at a healthy CAGR of around 4.50%. The reports even share predictions regarding the market’s growing revenue share, which will likely reach USD 1698.3 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the reports, the market was worth nearly USD 1142.8 Billion in 2022.

Oil & Gas Engineering Services Industry Overview:

The global Oil & Gas Engineering Services industry has advanced enormously.

Competitive Analysis

The catalog of the top leaders across the global Market for Oil & Gas Engineering Services includes players such as:

M&H

Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited

Stress Engineering Services Inc.

Citec Group Oy Ab

Toyo Engineering Corporation

WSP Global Inc.

Element Materials Technology

Wood PLC

L&T Technology Services Limited

Tetra Tech, Inc.

Arseal Technologies

Mannvit Consulting Engineers

Hatch Ltd.

QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd.

Among others.

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Oil & Gas Engineering Services industry has advanced enormously. The primary aspects causing a surge in market performance are industrialization & rapid urbanization, growing use in several end-use sectors, rapid population growth, enormous demand for energy, expanding global transportation system, extensive use of natural gas by end users, and government & commercial organizations initiatives.

Market Restraints

However, some aspects may limit the market’s performance. The main aspect limiting the market’s development is the high costs linked.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 1698.3 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 4.50% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type and Region Key Market Opportunities Steadily growing oil & gas exploration Key Market Dynamics Industrialization and rapid urbanization and growing oil, gas trade leading to construction of new pipelines, and tremendous demand for hydrocarbon

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Oil & Gas Engineering Services Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/oil-gas-engineering-services-market-11776

COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard of COVID-19 has impacted most industry operations in the last few years. The health emergency affected the industry operations and tremendously impacted public health in nearly 225 nations. The Oil & Gas Engineering Services industry was no exception to this. The supply chain disruptions and partial or complete lockdowns around various regions worldwide led to several disruptions in market operations.

However, with the rapid recovery of the global economy, the market is predicted to showcase substantial development over the review era. In addition, several governmental organizations and key market players are collaborating and, therefore, introducing solutions like innovations and research and development processes through excellent funding that will positively impact the global Oil & Gas Engineering Services market over the review timeframe.

Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the downstream category secured the leading position across the global Oil & Gas Engineering Services market in 2022. Operations from the point of production to the point of sale are involved in the Oil & Gas Industry’s downstream sector. Some downstream processes are Moving, refining, and marketing petroleum products. The industry’s adoption of downstream oil and gas services is projected to be caused by the escalating demand for safe and dependable operations while minimizing the total cost of operations.



Regional Analysis

By region, the study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The research documents by MRFR indicate that the North American Region secured a leading position across the global Oil & Gas Engineering Services industry in 2022 with the largest contribution of nearly 45.80%. The region has Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. as the leading development contributors. Further, the U.S. Oil & Gas Engineering Services Market held the largest market share, and Canada was the fastest-growing North American Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the rising number of oil and gas projects in nations across the region. Furthermore, the advanced technology and best practices from the oil and gas sector are also considered vital parameters enhancing the regional market’s performance.

The European Region anticipates ensuring the second spot across the global Oil & Gas Engineering Services industry over the coming years. The region has France, Germany, and the U.K. as the leading development contributors. Further, the German Oil & Gas Engineering Services Market held the largest market share, and the U.K. was the fastest-growing Market in Europe. The region’s main aspect supporting regional expansion is the growing Oil & Gas Engineering Services market. Furthermore, the region’s ongoing upstream investments are also considered to be one of the vital parameters enhancing the performance of the regional market.

The Asia-pacific Region is anticipated to secure the maximum growth across the global Oil & Gas Engineering Services industry over the coming years. The regional market is projected to showcase the maximum growth rate over the assessment era. India, China, and Indonesia are the leading development contributors in the region.



Further, the China Oil & Gas Engineering Services Market held the largest market share, and India was the fastest-growing market in the Asia-pacific Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the significant upstream and midstream developments. Furthermore, China’s expanding downstream industries is also considered to be one of the vital parameters enhancing the performance of the regional market. Moreover, the complicated gas distribution pipeline network in Asia will likely boost regional market growth over the coming years.

