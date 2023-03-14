Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference to be held March 16th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1×1 meetings with management.

“OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We’re pleased to provide a platform that allows issuers to reach a broader investor base.

March 16th

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 10:00 AM Canacol Energy Ltd. OTCQX: CNNEF | TSX: CNE 10:30 AM Alvopetro Energy Ltd. OTCQX; ALVOF | TSXV: ALV 11:00 AM Desert Mountain Energy Corp. OTCQX: DMEHF | TSXV: DME 11:30 AM Sintana Energy, Inc. OTCQB: SEUSF | TSXV: SEI 12:00 PM Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. OTCQX: OILSF | TSXV: SOIL 1:00 PM Southern Energy Corp. OTCQX: SOUTF | TSXV: SOU 1:30 PM White River Energy Corp. OTCQB: WTRV 2:00 PM Crown Exploration II, Ltd. Private 2:30 PM Permex Petroleum Corporation OTCQB: OILCF | CSE: OIL 3:30 PM Trillion Energy International Inc. OTCQB: TRLEF | CSE: TCF 4:00 PM Horizon Oil Ltd. OTCQB: HZNFF | ASX: HZN

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

