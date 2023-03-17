Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference held on March 16th are now available for online viewing.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3ZU8UBW
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1×1 management meeting requests through March 21st, 2023.
March 16th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Canacol Energy Ltd.
|OTCQX: CNNEF | TSX: CNE
|Alvopetro Energy Ltd.
|OTCQX; ALVOF | TSXV: ALV
|Desert Mountain Energy Corp.
|OTCQX: DMEHF | TSXV: DME
|Sintana Energy, Inc.
|OTCQB: SEUSF | TSXV: SEI
|Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
|OTCQX: OILSF | TSXV: SOIL
|Southern Energy Corp.
|OTCQX: SOUTF | TSXV: SOU
|White River Energy Corp.
|OTCQB: WTRV
|Crown Exploration II, Ltd.
|Private
|Trillion Energy International Inc.
|OTCQB: TRLEF | CSE: TCF
|Horizon Oil Ltd.
|OTCQB: HZNFF | ASX: HZN
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
