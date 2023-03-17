Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference held on March 16th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3ZU8UBW

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download

investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1×1 management meeting requests through March 21st, 2023.

March 16th

Presentation Ticker(s) Canacol Energy Ltd. OTCQX: CNNEF | TSX: CNE Alvopetro Energy Ltd. OTCQX; ALVOF | TSXV: ALV Desert Mountain Energy Corp. OTCQX: DMEHF | TSXV: DME Sintana Energy, Inc. OTCQB: SEUSF | TSXV: SEI Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. OTCQX: OILSF | TSXV: SOIL Southern Energy Corp. OTCQX: SOUTF | TSXV: SOU White River Energy Corp. OTCQB: WTRV Crown Exploration II, Ltd. Private Trillion Energy International Inc. OTCQB: TRLEF | CSE: TCF Horizon Oil Ltd. OTCQB: HZNFF | ASX: HZN

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

