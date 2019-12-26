Oil rose further above $67 a barrel to its highest in over three months on Thursday, buoyed by a report showing lower U.S. crude inventories, by hopes of an end to the China-U.S. trade dispute and OPEC-led efforts to constrain supply.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Libyan interior minister says will ask for Turkish support if Tripoli war escalates - December 26, 2019
- Oil hits highest since September on trade hopes, OPEC cuts - December 26, 2019
- Another caravan of Mexican migrants – but heading south of border for Christmas - December 26, 2019