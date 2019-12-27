Oil prices rose on Friday, hitting three-month highs after data showed record online spending by U.S. consumers, stoking faith in the world’s no. 1 economy even before the hoped-for end to the trade war between Washington and Beijing.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Japan’s NHK delivers erroneous North Korean ‘Christmas gift’ - December 26, 2019
- Oil hits three-month highs as strong U.S. consumer spending underpins growth hopes - December 26, 2019
- Tesla secures $1.29 billion loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai factory - December 26, 2019