Brent crude is up 1.7% to $78.32 a barrel as hopes of strong demand in China also push up pricesBusiness live – latest updatesOil prices have risen sharply after Iran rejected calls to end support for attacks by Houthi rebels on vessels in the Red Sea and sent a warship to the vital trading route.In the first trading session of the new year, Brent crude rose $1.28, or 1.7%, to $78.32 a barrel on Tuesday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.69 a barrel, up $1.04, or 1.5%. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- James Cleverly rejects claims Home Office was wrong to say it has cleared legacy asylum backlog – UK politics live - January 2, 2024
- Oil prices rise after Iran rejects calls to end support for Houthi Red Sea attacks - January 2, 2024
- Japan earthquakes: search continues for people trapped under rubble as death toll rises – latest updates - January 2, 2024