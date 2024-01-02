Brent crude is up 1.7% to $78.32 a barrel as hopes of strong demand in China also push up pricesBusiness live – latest updatesOil prices have risen sharply after Iran rejected calls to end support for attacks by Houthi rebels on vessels in the Red Sea and sent a warship to the vital trading route.In the first trading session of the new year, Brent crude rose $1.28, or 1.7%, to $78.32 a barrel on Tuesday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.69 a barrel, up $1.04, or 1.5%. Continue reading…

