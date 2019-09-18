Oil recedes on Saudi supply reassurance, investor focus shifts to Fed

Oil prices cooled on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia said the kingdom had fully restored its oil supply following attacks on its crude facilities although caution ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate cut kept wider financial markets in tight ranges.
