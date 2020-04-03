Oil, shares slip on doubts over Saudi-Russia deal

Oil prices retreated on Friday after massive gains, while stocks in Asia edged down, as doubts grew over an oil price deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia that U.S. President Donald Trump said he had brokered.
