Oil prices soared on Monday, with Brent crude posting its biggest intra-day percentage gain since the Gulf War in 1991, after an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities on Saturday shut about 5% of global supply.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Oil soars after attack on Saudi plants shuts in 5% of global supply - September 16, 2019
- UAW workers head for picket lines in first national strike against GM since 2007 - September 16, 2019
- China’s Aug crude throughput rises to monthly record on higher margins - September 16, 2019