Oil States Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:00 am Central Time

HOUSTON, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter 2020 earnings conference call for Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:00 am Central Time. During the call, Oil States will discuss the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which are expected to be released on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after the markets close.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Oil States’ web site at http://www.ir.oilstatesintl.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1 (888) 771-4371 in the United States or by dialing +1 (847) 585-4405 internationally and using the passcode of 49654508. A replay of the conference call will be available one and a half hours after the completion of the call by clicking on the following link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D6224435-218B-40E8-B468-033FF83DDE62&LangLocaleID=1033

Forward Looking Statements
The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the level of supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the prices thereof, the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry, the impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic on our Company and our customers and the other risks associated with the general nature of the energy service industry discussed in the “Business” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Periodic Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

About Oil States
Oil States International, Inc. is a global products and services company predominantly serving the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. The Company’s manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products consumed in the drilling, well construction and production of oil and natural gas. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “OIS”.

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International’s website at http://www.oilstatesintl.com.

Company Contact:
Lloyd A. Hajdik
Oil States International, Inc.
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
713-652-0582

