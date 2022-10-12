Major oil storage market participants include CST Industries, NOV Inc., Ascent Industries Co., Snyder Industries, LF Manufacturing, Fisher Tank Company, Superior Tank Co., Inc., Royal Vopak, ElixirPro Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SHAWCOR, Waterford Tank & Fabrication, ERGIL, and T BAILEY, Inc.

The oil storage market is expected to exceed 1.1 billion cubic meters volume by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rapid urbanization and the rise in spending on petrochemical projects are some of the key reasons fostering crude oil storage tank requirements.

In developing nations, oil and gas companies have been making significant investments to set up new petrochemical facilities. Such initiatives will promote the construction of efficient storage systems for liquid petroleum gas and other petrochemical feedstocks. In addition, governments are making strategic investments in oil reserves to enhance security and cater to emergencies. These projects are predicted to contribute to the expansion of oil refining capacities and consequently support the need for bulk oil storage and transportation.

Shifting preference for non-fossil fuel based products to boost spherical oil storage demand

Based on the product, the oil storage market from the spherical segment is poised to register substantial revenue by 2030. The report cites that the introduction of stringent norms to curb greenhouse gas emissions will drive product installation, to store liquid natural gas and other non-fossil fuel based products. A strong focus of fertilizer companies on the development of ammonia plants will also augment the requirement for spherical oil storage tanks. These containers are ideal for below-ambient temperature liquid and gas storage applications.

Strong focus on energy stockpiling to foster crude oil storage industry trends

The crude oil end-use segment held more than 34% share of the oil storage market in 2021, with the increased reliance on crude oil exports, especially from non-OPEC countries. Several nations are also emphasizing the stockpiling of oil as a part of their emergency response measures. These initiatives will result in a consistent increase in demand for crude oil storage solutions.

Energy security concerns to influence oil storage tank industry in Europe

Europe oil storage market is projected to exhibit over 3.5% CAGR through 2030. The introduction of stringent norms to ensure energy security is one of the prominent factors amplifying the use of different types of oil storage tanks, the report reveals. According to data from Eurostat, the countries in the European Union held 112.5 million tons of emergency energy stocks in June 2021. The rising emphasis on stockpiling to accelerate energy security is also anticipated to support oil storage container developers across the region.

Capacity expansion projects to define the competitive landscape

Key companies operating in the oil storage market are NOV Inc., Ascent Industries Co., Snyder Industries, LF Manufacturing, ElixirPro Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Royal Vopak, SHAWCOR, and Waterford Tank & Fabrication, among others. These leaders are focusing on initiatives including business expansions, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their footprint in the global market.

