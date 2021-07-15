OJO Labs Collaborates with RBC Ventures to Bring Personalized Home Buying Experience to Canada

Respected real estate industry leader and former agent Natalka Falcomer to lead growth and expansion as newly appointed President of OJO Home Canada

Natalka Falcomer, President, OJO Home Canada Respected real estate industry leader and former agent Natalka Falcomer will lead growth and expansion as newly appointed President of OJO Home Canada

OJO Home launches in Canada To begin your journey, visit ojo.ca.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OJO Labs today announced the expansion of its personalized real estate solution for consumers in Canada. OJO.ca , allows home buyers and sellers across Canada to search for properties with the ability to hone in on the features that matter most, enjoy personalized property insights, and work directly with a dedicated OJO Concierge team to connect with thoroughly-vetted local agents and mortgage professionals from Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

OJO Labs’ expansion comes in collaboration with RBC Ventures, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada, which brings a most extensive set of knowledge on the Canadian real estate market.

Growth will be led by Natalka Falcomer, a former real estate agent and industry leader with over a decade of experience, who joins the company as President of OJO Home Canada. With a deep understanding of the Canadian market, an entrepreneurial spirit, and bias toward action, Natalka is uniquely suited to build an offering that removes barriers for Canadian home buyers and sellers, while supporting the broader industry through partnerships and tools that enable agents and brokers to better serve clients.

Canada’s housing market reached record heights over the last year due to increased demand for bigger living spaces combined with other factors , leaving Canadian home buyers facing the tightest market on record . OJO Labs aims to help home buyers navigate the complex and competitive real estate landscape by equipping them with a better understanding of their individual preferences, personal finances, and the broader housing market, matching them with the right industry experts at just the right time.

“OJO Labs provides intuitive, personalized consumer experience, streamlining the process by matching home buyers and sellers with the insights, tools, and industry experts they need at just the right time,” said Natalka Falcomer, President of OJO Home Canada. “This is crucial in Canada’s nuanced marketplace, which is moving at lightning speed. OJO Labs, in collaboration with Canadian real estate industry leaders such as RBC, will address the challenges home buyers, sellers and owners face in navigating today’s complex landscape.”

OJO Labs’ recent expansion brings a seamless, personalized home buying experience to Canadians. Currently, OJO.ca offers comprehensive coverage in the Greater Toronto Area, Southwestern Ontario (Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, London, Kitchener, Windsor, Guelph, Cambridge, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Stratford, Woodstock, St. Thomas and Leamington), the Greater Ottawa Region, Calgary Metropolitan Region, Edmonton Metropolitan Region, Central Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland & Labrador, Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Okanagan-Mainline, Victoria and Vancouver Island.

“In 2020, we scaled our services to millions of new consumers, as home buyers turned to digital services to select and purchase the right home. This year, we’re excited to expand into Canada and help even more consumers navigate the complex home buying journey,” said John Berkowitz, CEO and Co-Founder of OJO Labs. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with RBC Ventures to introduce an entirely new home buying experience, grounded in trust and transparency, that deeply comprehends the dynamics of the Canadian housing market.”

This expansion comes on the heels of a tremendous year of growth for OJO Labs, following a $62.5 million funding round, and the acquisition of real estate search site Movoto , and personal finance platform Digs . In tandem, the company launched a premier agent network, The OJO Select Network, which matches agents with home buyers and sellers based on a deep understanding of the agent’s skill set and the consumer’s needs. Together, these milestones have culminated in the most comprehensive platform for buying and selling homes in the real estate industry.

“Buying a home is one of the most important financial decisions that Canadians make, so we’re thrilled to be collaborating with OJO Labs in order to help solve some of the consumer pain points within the home buying journey,” said Simon Maycock, Vice President of RBC Ventures. “OJO Labs and RBC Ventures are both committed to providing Canadians with the trusted expertise, tools, and resources they need to make well informed decisions when it comes to purchasing a home.”

OJO is now available in more than a dozen markets across Canada. To begin your journey, visit ojo.ca .

About OJO Labs

OJO Labs provides the only solution home buyers, sellers, and owners need to navigate the complex real estate landscape. The company’s end-to-end platform for buying and selling homes at scale meets consumers wherever they are in their journey, providing deeply personalized guidance, insight, and inspiration through a fusion of human and machine intelligence.

About RBC Ventures

RBC Ventures is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada that goes beyond banking to reimagine the role we play in the lives of consumers and businesses. We are building new ventures, acquiring growing firms, making investments and partnering with organizations that share our vision. For more information, visit RBCVentures.ca .

PR Contact: LaunchSquad for OJO Labs, [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e27a82c0-86fb-42e2-8b01-7fad7713ee83

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2afe28ba-191d-4aa7-abc7-17b16b6a8d49