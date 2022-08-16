OJO Labs Named to Inc. Magazine’s List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Inc. revealed that OJO Labs , for the second year in a row, was named on its annual Inc. 5000 list at No. 355. The most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, the Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We believe that anyone – no matter their race, class, or gender – should be able to experience the abundant benefits owning a home provides,” said John Berkowitz, OJO Labs CEO and Founder. “Over the past two years, our talented team of experts, builders, problem solvers, and partners have been laser-focused on helping consumers overcome hurdles, building a guided marketplace for successful homeownership. Being named to the Inc. Magazine’s 5000 for the second consecutive year is a testament to the importance of our mission – and an incredible validator of our recent growth, putting us in the realm of companies that are making true lasting changes.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Over the past three years, OJO’s revenue growth has increased by 1650%. In addition, OJO Labs was involved in more than $3 billion in real estate closings across all of its platforms combined in 2021. The company has secured more than a dozen strategic industry partnerships with a diverse group of innovative startups and industry incumbents to bring the best offerings to OJO’s platform. Through these partnerships, OJO’s guided marketplace offers consumers expert guidance and trusted industry professionals at every step of the way. Additionally, the company’s 30,000-strong agent network, the OJO Select Network, enables OJO to match ready consumers with some of the country’s top agents based on a deep understanding of the agent’s skill set and the consumer’s needs.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About OJO Labs

OJO Labs is an Austin-based real estate technology company guiding more people to successful homeownership. The company’s platform for buying and selling homes meets people wherever they are on their journey, offering personalized guidance every step of the way. Through a bespoke combination of people and technology, OJO cultivates a deep understanding of individual needs and preferences, matching people with the right tools and trusted providers to help them become successful homeowners and unlock life’s possibilities.

As one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., OJO Labs placed 29th on the Deloitte Tech Fast 500 and 49th on the Inc. 5000. To date, the company has raised more than $140 million to fuel its rapid growth. CEO and Founder, John Berkowitz, has been named EY Entrepreneur of the Year for Central Texas and a top CEO by the Austin Business Journal and the company’s executives have won more than a dozen industry awards in the past year. OJO Labs is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has more than 700 employees globally.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is 100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in the magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.