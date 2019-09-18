Breaking News
Home / Top News / Okaloosa County Jail Renews Partnership With Corizon Health

Okaloosa County Jail Renews Partnership With Corizon Health

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Department of Corrections in Okaloosa County, Florida, has renewed its contract for medical services with Corizon Health for an additional term, the company announced today.  Corizon, which has served the Okaloosa community for 16 years, was chosen following a competitive bidding process.  The health services contract begins Oct. 1 and runs through 2022 with additional options to extend through 2024.

The Okaloosa facility, located in Florida’s Panhandle region, houses an average daily population of about 800 inmates.  Throughout the partnership, the Corizon medical team has worked with the Department staff to innovate and improve services that impact the health of the patients.  Late last year, the team partnered with the local health department and became the first county in the state to offer vaccines for Hepatitis A to all inmates.  Additionally, the team created a program called Baby & Me aimed at improving health and outcomes for expectant mothers.  Thanks to the work of the joint team, the jail was recently re-accredited by both the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare and the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission with scores of 100 percent each.

Chief Eric Esmond, head of the County’s jail division, said, “Corizon Health is an indispensable part of our team. Their ability to adapt on the fly to an ever-growing, ever-changing population is an immeasurable benefit to the citizens of Okaloosa County. We work in cohesion to tackle the everyday challenges associated with incarcerated populations, while also deliberating and incorporating innovative measures to improve in-jail and out-of-jail quality of life. We could not be happier in the mutual investment of this fruitful and symbiotic relationship. Our amazing team of medical professionals are an example of what other providers should seek to emulate.”

“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished for the medical needs of the Okaloosa inmates.  The results achieved speak to the strength of our on-site team and tremendous relationship with jail staff, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to embark on a continued partnership with the County,” said Karen Davies, vice president of operations for Corizon.

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than forty years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Eve Hutcherson
Corporate Communications
[email protected]
615-660-6789

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.