Oklahoma City, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) is partnering with BancFirst to introduce a groundbreaking workforce development program aimed at empowering workers and fostering career advancement opportunities. The program, aptly named BancFirst LOYAL (Learning Opportunities Yielding Advancements in Leadership), is set to revolutionize the way employees gain new skills and further their professional growth.

The partnership between OCCC and BancFirst was officially announced on June 23, marking a significant milestone in promoting educational excellence and fostering a culture of continuous learning within the business community. By joining forces, OCCC and BancFirst aim to provide a unique platform for employees to access micro-credentials that hold immense value, including college credits and digital badges, upon successful completion of the program.

The BancFirst LOYAL program stands out as an exceptional model for companies whose employees aspire to enhance their careers and acquire new competencies. With curriculum tailored for individual business needs, this innovative program offers a diverse range of courses designed to impart practical skills and valuable knowledge. Participants can choose from a variety of business micro-credentials, enabling them to apply their acquired expertise towards earning a Business A.S. or A.A.S. degree, depending on their selected coursework.

Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of Oklahoma City Community College, expressed her enthusiasm for the new partnership, saying, “BancFirst, a recognized leader in the financial industry, has always been dedicated to fostering employee growth and development statewide. We are truly excited to collaborate with them on the launch of the BancFirst LOYAL program. This initiative represents OCCC’s unwavering commitment to equipping individuals with the skills necessary to thrive in the workforce. Through this partnership, we aim to transform the lives of BancFirst employees by providing them with a clear pathway to professional advancement.”

“This partnership represents a solution to a real workforce challenge we are experiencing at BancFirst across the state,” noted David Rainbolt, Executive Chairman of BancFirst. “OCCC listened, demonstrated academic agility, and together we created a program that helps our talented employees advance.”

Oklahoma City Community College and BancFirst believe the LOYAL program will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of workforce development, creating a win-win situation for both employers and employees. By investing in their workforce’s professional growth, businesses can unlock new opportunities for innovation, increased productivity, and sustainable success.

To learn more about the BancFirst LOYAL program visit occc.edu.

About Oklahoma City Community College

Since its inception in 1972, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been the heartbeat of the Metro, dedicated to empowering learners and strengthening communities. Serving nearly 18,000 students, we are committed to producing leaders. “Student Success, Community Enrichment” is our mission as we offer more than 60 degree and certificate programs that provide a steppingstone to further education or immediate career readiness. We remain dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, high-quality education that equips students to achieve personal and professional goals. OCCC is more than an institution; we are a community catalyst, fostering growth and success in our city, our workforce, and the lives of our students. Discover your potential at OCCC, where your future is our purpose. Visit us at occc.edu. About BancFirst Corp.

BancFirst serves customers from 109 service locations in 60 communities across the state. More Oklahoma households bank with BancFirst than any other bank. BancFirst has been recognized as a Top 10 Bank in the U.S. on Forbes list of World’s Best Banks of 2023. Bank Director Magazine consistently recognizes BancFirst as a one of the safest and strongest banks in the nation. BancFirst Corporation is a publicly held company and is listed on the NASDAQ National Market System under the symbol BANF. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

