OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a significant move to enhance educational opportunities and community enrichment, Oklahoma City Community College has partnered with the Mexican Consulate in Oklahoma City. This historic collaboration aims to expand educational guidance and resources to Oklahoma’s Mexican community, aligning seamlessly with OCCC’s strategic goals and mission.

Under this partnership, OCCC will operate an Educational Guidance Window (Ventanilla de Orientación Educativa) within the Consulate, which welcomes over 200 daily visitors. This initiative provides a critical platform for OCCC to disseminate information about various educational programs and services, effectively reaching a significant segment of the region. The college’s involvement in consular events is a key aspect of this partnership, enhancing its community engagement and commitment to making education accessible to Oklahoma residents.

“This partnership aligns with OCCC’s mission of ‘Student Success. Community Enrichment’ and our role as an emerging Hispanic-Serving Institution (eHSI),” stated OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones. “It provides a unique opportunity for OCCC to contribute significantly to the educational growth of our community, bolstering our engagement and reinforcing our dedication to accessibility. Our active participation in consular events will foster stronger community ties and elevate OCCC’s visibility and reputation in areas served by the Mexican Consulate.”

“Establishing a formal agreement between the Consulate of Mexico and the Oklahoma City Community College stands as a symbol of our neverending commitment to our community to facilitate the embracement of cultural, social and cognitive assets that will help them thrive and succeed in this country despite the many challenges they have to face,” said Consul Edurne Pineda. “The partnership with OCCC is tremendously valuable for the Consulate in this purpose.”

The partnership was officially commemorated with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Dec. 7 at the Mexican Consulate in Oklahoma City. The event also featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Consulate’s new Educational Guidance Window, marking a new chapter in the collaborative efforts of OCCC and the Mexican Consulate to empower and enrich the community.

About Oklahoma City Community College

Since its inception in 1972, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been the heartbeat of the Metro, dedicated to empowering learners and strengthening communities. Serving nearly 18,000 students, we are committed to producing leaders. “Student Success, Community Enrichment” is our mission as we offer more than 60 degree and certificate programs that provide a stepping stone to further education or immediate career readiness. We remain dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, high-quality education that equips students to achieve personal and professional goals. OCCC is more than an institution; we are a community catalyst, fostering growth and success in our city, our workforce, and the lives of our students. Discover your potential at OCCC, where your future is our purpose. Visit us at occc.edu.

About the Consulate of Mexico in Oklahoma City

The Consulate of Mexico in Oklahoma City, led by Consul of Mexico Edurne Pineda, is a pivotal institution dedicated to serving and protecting the interests of the Mexican community in Oklahoma. As the 52nd Mexican consulate in the United States, it addresses the needs of over 400,000 Mexicans in the region, offering essential consular services, including documentation, consular protection, and community programs in health, financial education, and educational guidance. The consulate, located at 1131 W Sheridan Ave., Oklahoma City, is a symbol of the strong cultural, economic, and bilateral ties between Mexico and the United States, and especially between Mexico and the State of Oklahoma. Committed to fostering greater economic, trade, cultural, and tourist exchanges, the Consulate of Mexico in Oklahoma City stands as a testament to the growing importance and recognition of the Mexican-American and Mexican community in the region. It operates with a focus on inclusivity, support, and the well-being of Mexicans abroad, reflecting the foreign policy priorities of Mexico.

