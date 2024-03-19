Dominion Etsegbe An OCCC student was selected as one of 15 Hites Scholars from a pool of 3,000 Phi Theta Kappa members

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) student Dominion Etsegbe is one of 15 Phi Theta Kappa members selected as a 2024 Hites Scholar from a pool of 3,000 applicants.

The $7,500 Hites Transfer Scholarship is the largest scholarship Phi Theta Kappa awards to its members and is tailored for members transitioning to four-year institutions.

Etsegbe, a senior airman in the United States Air Force and a double major in diversified and liberal studies, is set to graduate from OCCC in May.

“This scholarship represents the culmination of years of hard work and dedication,” said Etsegbe. “My experience at OCCC has been one of the best starting points of my college education.”

Etsegbe attributes much of his academic success to the solid foundation laid by his professors. He credits Liz Largent, professor of leadership and success for college life, and Charles Myrick, professor of business and economics and Phi Theta Kappa faculty advisor, for playing instrumental roles during his time at OCCC.

Prof. Myrick said, “It is a big deal for OCCC and for our local chapter for Dominion to be recognized as one of 15 Phi Theta Kappa members who are 2024 Hites Scholars. For him to stand out among 3,000 honor student applications shows the extraordinary job that he does as student at OCCC and as a member of the community.”

With the support of the Hites Transfer Scholarship, Etsegbe will continue his academic journey at the University of Oklahoma, where he plans to pursue studies in criminal justice with a minor in criminology.

“Dominion Etsegbe is well-deserving of the honor of Phi Theta Kappa 2024 Hites Scholar,” said Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, president of OCCC. “Oklahoma City Community College is proud to have Mr. Etsegbe as a member of our campus community, and we wish him the best of luck in his future studies at the University of Oklahoma.”

About Oklahoma City Community College

Since its inception in 1972, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been the heartbeat of the Metro, dedicated to empowering learners and strengthening communities. Serving more than 18,000 students, we are committed to producing leaders. “Student Success, Community Enrichment” is our mission, and we offer more than 87 degree and certificate programs that provide a foundation for further education or immediate career readiness. We remain dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, high-quality education that equips students to achieve personal and professional goals. OCCC is more than an institution; we are a community catalyst, fostering growth and success in our city, our workforce, and the lives of our students. Discover your potential at OCCC, where your future is our purpose. Visit us at occc.edu.

About Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.

