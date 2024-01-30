Oklahoma City Community College Campus Oklahoma City Community College is the state’s fourth largest public institution, currently serving more than 18,000 students.

Oklahoma City Community College Graduation Oklahoma City Community College’s online associate degree in psychology has been named one of 2024’s “Best” by Forbes Advisor.

Online learning at Oklahoma City Community College OCCC’s program is one of 10 nationwide on the Forbes Advisor list of Best Online Associate Degrees In Psychology of 2024.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oklahoma City Community College’s online associate degree in psychology has been named one of 2024’s “Best” by Forbes Advisor.

OCCC’s program is one of 10 nationwide on the Forbes Advisor list of Best Online Associate Degrees In Psychology of 2024, released online January 18.

“Oklahoma City Community College is honored to receive this national recognition from Forbes Advisor,” said OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones. “Offering more than 87 degree and certificate programs, OCCC focuses on providing students with flexible learning options that meet their needs.”

In its web post, Forbes Advisor said it picked OCCC because learners can engage with an online Associate of Arts in psychology as a pathway to entry-level roles or continued bachelor’s-level study in the field.

OCCC’s low tuition costs for in-state and out-of-state students, distance delivery methods, and student organizations and services such as the Psychology Club, Psi Beta National Honor Society, and the online Psychology Lab were all factors influencing Forbes Advisor’s decision.

“Rigorous online learning at Oklahoma City Community College is one of our pathways to student success,” said Dr. Juanita Ortiz, vice president of academic affairs at OCCC. “We are thankful to Forbes Advisor for recognizing our online psychology program as one of the best in the U.S.”

About Oklahoma City Community College

Since its inception in 1972, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been the heartbeat of the Metro, dedicated to empowering learners and strengthening communities. Serving more than 18,000 students, we are committed to producing leaders. “Student Success, Community Enrichment” is our mission, and we offer more than 87 degrees and certificate programs that provide a foundation for further education or immediate career readiness. We remain dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, high-quality education that equips students to achieve personal and professional goals. OCCC is more than an institution; we are a community catalyst, fostering growth and success in our city, our workforce, and the lives of our students. Discover your potential at OCCC, where your future is our purpose. Visit us at occc.edu.

Media Contact:

Sarah Barrow

Executive Director of Communication

405-834-5406

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a89285c8-1e93-4a21-bd4a-d63a3f72a6c1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19de9a6f-29a0-4870-9c46-648e4fb1355a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5912c2e9-69ec-4983-addb-1bec7aadaf25