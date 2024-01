An Oklahoma state lawmaker is proposing a bill that not only prohibits the production or dissemination of “unlawful” pornography, but also punishes those who watch media depicting sexual intercourse with fines.

State Sen. Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, introduced an Act into the state legislature that, if approved, would prohibit Oklahomans from producing or disseminating “unlawful” pornographic materials lacking “serious” scientific, political, educational

