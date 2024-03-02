Oklahoma authorities are investigating a local high school after footage from a fundraiser event appeared to show students sucking and licking one another’s toes last week.
The footage from Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, shocked and disgusted social media users across the country this weekend. Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters soon announced an investigation into the incident, calling it “disgusting.”
The footage, originally obtained by Fo
