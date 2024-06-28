All public schools in Oklahoma are now required to incorporate the Bible and Ten Commandments into their curricula for grades 5-10, primarily for historical context.

Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters issued a memo Thursday informing superintendents across the state their districts are required to incorporate the Bible into lessons.

Walters said in the memo that his directive aligns with educational standards approved in May 2019.

The superintenden

[Read Full story at source]