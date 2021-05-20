Okta Names Carahsoft Public Sector Partner of the Year for 2020

Breaking News
Company Recognized for Fourth Consecutive Year as a Top-Performing Public Sector Partner

RESTON, Va., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2020 Public Sector Partner of the Year by Okta, the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. This award recognizes Carahsoft’s public sector enablement through the company’s investment in dedicated resources and positioning Okta for future success across the Federal, State and Local and higher Education markets.

“We are honored to be named Okta’s Public Sector Partner of the Year,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Sales for the Okta Team at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft has worked hard to be an entrusted partner, driving demand and awareness for Okta’s identity management solutions. This award is a testament to the efforts of our dedicated sales and marketing teams and our reseller partners to provide advanced, trusted solutions to our joint public sector customers. We look forward to continued success with Okta and their channel partners.”

Carahsoft and Okta partnered in 2016, working to accelerate and expand Okta’s public sector demand through targeted sales and marketing campaigns, and contracts support. In 2020, working as an extension of Okta’s marketing team, Carahsoft executed a variety of successful marketing campaigns, including an award-winning Industry Insights Podcast Program with Government Executive Media Group which highlighted how agency leaders can modernize their approach to keep a remote workforce productive, collaborative and secure.

“Congratulations to Carahsoft for being named our Public Sector Partner of the Year,” said Zac Kilpatrick, VP Alliances, Okta. “Carahsoft’s ability to adapt their strategy to accommodate ongoing change within the IT solutions space is what makes the company a value-added partner. Its marketing and sales enablement strategies have been paramount to our public sector growth and success, and we look forward to expanding our dynamic partnership and its impact in the public sector marketplace.”

Carahsoft will be joining Okta at their upcoming Age of Identity public sector forum on June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
[email protected] 

