Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Olaparib Reduces Organ Damage in Sepsis

Olaparib Reduces Organ Damage in Sepsis

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Featured Image for Experimental Biology and Medicine

Featured Image for Experimental Biology and Medicine

Featured Image for Experimental Biology and Medicine

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A recently published article in Experimental Biology and Medicine (Volume 246, Issue 17, September, 2021) examines the role of olaparib in sepsis. The study, led by Dr. Quan Li, in the Department of Anesthesiology at the National Clinical Research Center for Cancer and Shenzhen Hospital in Shenzhen (China), reports that olaparib, a poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitor, improves survival and reduces organ damage in an animal model of sepsis.

Sepsis is a complex disease involving the host immune response to infectious agents. Sepsis results in life-threatening organ dysfunction and has a high fatality rate in intensive care units. Studies have shown that early organ injury in sepsis results from excessive inflammatory reactions, and uncontrolled inflammation is a key step in disease progression. Recent studies have shown that olaparib, which is FDA-approved for the treatment of some cancers, has beneficial effects on organ injury following inflammation. Nonetheless, its mechanism of action in sepsis has not been delineated.

In this study, Dr. Li and colleagues examined the effects of olaparib in an animal model of sepsis. Olaparib pre-treatment significantly improved the survival of septic mice. Pre- and post-treatment with olaparib partially alleviated injury to the lung and kidney. Olaparib treatment also decreased the levels of pro-inflammatory mediators as well as bacterial burden in the serum, peritoneal lavage fluid, and organs. The protective effects of olaparib were associated with suppression of CD14, which activates immune cells. These results suggest a new role for olaparib as a negative regulator of CD14 during organ damage in sepsis.

Dr. Steven R. Goodman, Editor-in-Chief of Experimental Biology and Medicine, said, “Li and colleagues utilized a mouse model of sepsis and demonstrated that olaparib negatively regulates ERK-mediated CD14 expression, which appears to lead to its efficacy in inhibiting sepsis induced multi-organ injury. “

Experimental Biology and Medicine is a global journal dedicated to the publication of multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research in the biomedical sciences. The journal was first established in 1903. Experimental Biology and Medicine is the journal of the Society of Experimental Biology and Medicine. To learn about the benefits of society membership, visit www.sebm.org. If you are interested in publishing in the journal, please visit http://ebm.sagepub.com/.

For more information, please contact [email protected] 

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Experimental Biology and Medicine

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.