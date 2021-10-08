OLAPLEX Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”) announced that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering of common stock fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 11,055,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $21.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The exercise of the over-allotment closed on October 8, 2021. The shares were offered by certain of OLAPLEX’s existing stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”). OLAPLEX did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders.

OLAPLEX priced its initial public offering on September 29, 2021 and its shares of common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 30, 2021 under the symbol “OLPX.” The initial public offering of 73,700,000 shares closed on October 4, 2021.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, Jefferies and Raymond James acted as joint book-running managers. Cowen, Piper Sandler, Truist Securities, Telsey Advisory Group, Drexel Hamilton and Loop Capital Markets acted as co-managers.

A registration statement related to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 29, 2021. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. A revolutionary brand, OLAPLEX paved the way for a new category of hair care called “bond-building,” the process of protecting, strengthening and rebuilding broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient that works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold through a global omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

