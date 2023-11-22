SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced their participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York, NY.

Eric Tiziani, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00am ET, and will meet with investors during the conference. The audio portion of the presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.olaplex.com/, and will remain there for 90 days following the event.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. In 2014, OLAPLEX disrupted and revolutionized the prestige hair care category by creating innovative bond-building technology, which works by protecting, strengthening and relinking broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand’s proprietary, patent-protected ingredient works on a molecular level to protect and repair damaged hair. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold through an expanding omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

