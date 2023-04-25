SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced that it plans to report first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
The company plans to host an investor conference call and webcast to review first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://ir.olaplex.com/. The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8521 or (877) 407-8813 for a toll-free number. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.
About OLAPLEX
OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. In 2014, OLAPLEX disrupted and revolutionized the prestige haircare category by creating innovative bond-building technology, which works by protecting, strengthening and relinking broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand’s proprietary, patent-protected ingredient works on a molecular level to protect and repair damaged hair. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold through an expanding omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.
Contacts
Investors:
Patrick Flaherty
Vice President, Investor Relations
patrick.flaherty@olaplex.com
Financial Media:
ICR
OLAPLEX@icrinc.com
- Electricity Transmission Towers Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 7.11% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd. - April 25, 2023
- Spandex Market Sales to Top US$ 20.19 billion by 2033, says Persistence Market Research - April 25, 2023
- Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 1Q23 GAAP EPS of $0.17 and Core EPS of $0.10; Deposits Increase Sequentially and Year-Over-Year; Liquidity Remains StrongOutlines Action Plan to Enhance Business Model Resilience and Drive Profitability in Current Environment - April 25, 2023