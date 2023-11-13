PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Investor lawyers at the Rosca Scarlato law firm are investigating allegations of securities violations, corporate misconduct, and misrepresentations involving Olaplex Holdings and/or its directors and officers. The Rosca Scarlato attorneys are preparing to take action and seek compensation and/or other redress on behalf of any injured OLPX shareholders.

Olaplex investors who invested in or before September 2021, are concerned about the OLPX stock price performance, and would like to discuss potential claims for compensation or other redress may contact Alan Rosca at arosca@rscounsel.law, 888-998-0530, or through the Olaplex Holdings Class Action Investigation page.

In 2022, Olaplex and certain of its current and former directors and officers were sued for false and misleading statements in connection with its public securities offering. Allegedly, Olaplex failed to timely disclose safety risks posed by the use of a problematic ingredient in one of Olaplex’s main products which impacted the company’s reputation and competitive position, and reportedly led to poor financial performance and significant decline in stock price.

Olaplex Shareholders May Be Able to Pursue Claims for Compensation

Investor rights attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato at Rosca Scarlato are evaluating potential claims for compensation and/or other redress on behalf of OLPX shareholders. They have decades of combined experience representing victims of corporate or financial misconduct.

If you are an Olaplex investor who invested in or before September 2021, continue to hold your OLPX shares, and would like to learn more about potential options for compensation and/or other redress, you may contact attorneys Rosca and Scarlato for a free evaluation of your potential claims.

The Rosca Scarlato attorneys take cases like this on a contingency fee basis, advance all case expenses, and only get paid for their fees and expenses if and when they are successful, following review by the Court of any fee application.

Visit https://investorlawyers.org for important disclosures about the firm and the attorneys. You can also contact them at:

Rosca Scarlato LLC – 216-946-7070 / 888-998-0530

Alan Rosca – arosca@rscounsel.law

Paul Scarlato – pscarlato@rscounsel.law

Kathryn Weidner – kweidner@rscounsel.law

