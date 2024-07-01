Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann led liberal outrage toward CNN, calling for the network to be “burn[ed] down,” after its moderators otherwise received praise over its forum between President Biden and former President Trump.
While bipartisan voices lauded moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, Olbermann and other Biden loyalists appeared to take their outrage at the president’s performance out on the moderators and network.
“No audience, no moderators, no jour
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Hunter Biden has major conflicts of interest as top adviser to the man who could pardon him - July 1, 2024
- House Judiciary sues Garland for Biden audio that Hur says shows him as ‘elderly man with a poor memory’ - July 1, 2024
- Trump touts Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling as ‘big win for our Constitution and for democracy’ - July 1, 2024