Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann led liberal outrage toward CNN, calling for the network to be “burn[ed] down,” after its moderators otherwise received praise over its forum between President Biden and former President Trump.

While bipartisan voices lauded moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, Olbermann and other Biden loyalists appeared to take their outrage at the president’s performance out on the moderators and network.

“No audience, no moderators, no jour

[Read Full story at source]