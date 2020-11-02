Old Hill Partners Launches New Website Serving ABL Borrowers

Breaking News
Nov. 02, 2020

DARIEN, Conn., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Old Hill Partners Inc. announced the launch of its new website that focuses on helping small and middle-market companies obtain debt capital to support their growth initiatives while educating investors seeking to generate yield on the opportunity in private credit.

The website features tombstones for 60 completed transactions involving $600 million in loan advances that were secured by a range of assets including auto loans and leases, art and antiquities, aviation and transportation assets, commercial receivables, credit card receivables, consumer loans leases, charged-off debt, film financing, inventory, legal settlements, machinery and equipment, merchant cash advances, medical receivables, small business loans, tax credits, trademark royalties, and other hard or esoteric assets.

“We aim to continually improve and streamline the lending process for our borrowers from the initial contact through evaluation, due diligence, underwriting, issuance of a term sheet and to an ultimate lending decision,” said Peter Faigl, Senior Portfolio Manager at Old Hill. “The new website is part of that overall effort and features a straightforward loan request form for potential borrowers and referral partners.”

“Old Hill’s new website will be updated regularly with news of corporate milestones, commentaries, and white papers relevant to our borrowers and investors. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for Old Hill’s newsletter at www.oldhill.com,” said Jeff Haas, Chief Operating Officer at Old Hill.

Old Hill provides asset-based lending solutions to borrowers seeking $5-35 million in financing, a segment of the lending market avoided by large traditional banks due to regulatory constraints and unattractive economics. The firm’s expertise in the asset-based lending sector allows it to execute highly customizable transactions secured by both common and esoteric asset types.

Old Hill Partners Inc. is an alternative asset manager focused on asset-based lending transactions with small- and medium-sized businesses. As an SEC-registered investment advisor, we operate at the crossroads of investors seeking attractive risk-adjusted yields and emerging companies seeking capital for expansion, acquisitions or growth.

