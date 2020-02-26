Old Hill Partners Warns of Rough Seas Ahead

DARIEN, Conn., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Old Hill Partners issued its Private Credit 2020 Outlook, warning of rough seas ahead with a Fed somewhat hampered in its ability to respond to challenges, including exogenous shocks from wild cards like the coronavirus virus.

“We see a period with a heightened risk of exogenous shocks on several fronts, including trade with China, geopolitical tensions, and domestic politics, all of which create uncertainty for the economic picture going forward. And now add to that the economic impact of the coronavirus virus,” said John Howe, Chief Investment Officer at Old Hill; however, “we anticipate Old Hill’s asset-based lending (ABL) strategy, with its history of uncorrelated, attractive risk-adjusted returns, will be able to navigate these choppy waters. ABL loans take the most senior-secured position in a capital stack and therefore are an effective defensive allocation in a recession or slowdown scenario.”

Historically Old Hill provides asset-based lending solutions for borrowers seeking $5 to $25 million in financing. The firm structures senior secured debt in the form of term, draw down, and revolving-to-term facilities of up to five years and loan-to-value ratios in the range of 35% to 85%. Collateral types include pools of loans or leases (specialty finance), receivables, inventory, machinery, and equipment.

For a full version of Old Hill Partners Private Credit 2020 Outlook, click here.

Old Hill Partners Inc., founded by John Howe, is an alternative asset manager focused on asset-based lending transactions with small- and medium-sized enterprises. As an SEC-registered investment advisor, we operate at the crossroads of investors seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns and emerging companies seeking capital for expansion, acquisitions or growth.

