Old Line Bank Selects Four Damascus High School Seniors for Scholarships

College-Bound Winners Demonstrate Exceptional Academic and Personal Achievements

BOWIE, Md., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The cost of college weighs heavily on most parents, but their children are also concerned about paying for higher education. That was certainly the case with the four Damascus High School seniors who were awarded scholarships by Old Line Bank’s President and CEO, James W. Cornelsen, in a brief afternoon ceremony at the bank’s Damascus branch on Wednesday, May 30.

Old Line Bank’s Damascus location invited local seniors to apply for the four scholarships, which ranged from $1,000 – $5,000, and each winner expressed a desire to help their parents defray the cost of college. Winners Daniel Bidwick, Stephanie DiLeo, Nicole Kane, and Sarah Noland were also high achievers academically, very active in sports, their local community—and beyond.

Stephanie DiLeo, who will attend Tufts University in the fall, maintained a 4.54 (weighted) GPA, served as captain of the varsity soccer and basketball teams, and took an annual summer missions trip to Peru.

Daniel Bidwick juggled athletics, multiple Advanced Placement (AP) classes, and community activities along with summer jobs to save money for college. After his father became seriously ill in Daniel’s junior year, he took a part-time job to help contribute to his family’s finances.

Winners Nicole Kane and Sarah Noland were equally deserving. Kane describes herself as “an entrepreneur at heart” and started two small businesses while in high school. She is an AP Scholar, UNICEF Club member and will double major in business and education at the University of Maryland this fall. Noland also challenged herself, taking more than 30 AP classes while serving as captain on her volleyball team and president of Damascus High’s Honor Society. She also plans to double-major at University of Maryland, combining engineering with business.

James W. Cornelsen, Old Line Bank’s CEO, commented “We were very impressed with each of these young people, who’ve been active members of their community while also achieving academic accolades. We’re so pleased to be able to contribute to their future success in college.”

Damascus High School is a public high school that serves 1,260 students in grades 9-12. It offers a comprehensive and innovative program that meets the needs of the area’s diverse population.

About Old Line Bank

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) is the parent company of Old Line Bank (www.oldlinebank.com), a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bowie, Md., approximately 10 miles east of Andrews Air Force Base and 20 miles east of Washington, D.C. Old Line Bank has more than 35 branches located in its primary market area of suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs, Southern Maryland and Baltimore suburbs) counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Old Line Bank Contact:

Claudia Hosea

Marketing Manager

(301)-430-2500

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Roger Mecca

Vitamin on behalf of Old Line Bank

(410)732-6542

[email protected]

Media Note: For photos of recipients, please visit: https://photos.app.goo.gl/Rmg91R1A0bd8ggN83