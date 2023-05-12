98 nonprofit organizations in Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Iowa, and Southeast Wisconsin communities each receive $5,000.
Joliet YMCA
CHICAGO, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Old National Bank (ONB) recently donated $500,000 through its Choose Your Charity giveaway. ONB put the power in the communities’ hands as they voted for their favorite nonprofit organizations in Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Iowa, and Southeast Wisconsin communities.
During the three-week voting period (March 12 – 31), Old National’s online voting portal received more than 270,000 votes for 3,835 nonprofits across participating markets. The 98 winning organizations (see list below) had to be registered with 501(c)(3) legal tax exemption status within the bank’s participating communities.
The highest vote recipients from each Old National banking center won $5,000 to help support their work in local communities. The overall top vote recipient, Midwest Dachshund Rescue INC in Highland, Ind., received an additional $10,000, for a total of $15,000.
“We are so excited to be a recipient of a $5,000 donation from Old National Bank’s ‘Choose Your Charity’ contest,” said Greater Joliet Area YMCA President and CEO Katy Leclair. “Old National Bank is a wonderful community partner. We are so grateful for the bank’s continued support of the Y’s mission and our work in communities throughout Will and Grundy Counties,” added Leclair.
“Old National is thrilled with the communities’ participation in our Choose Your Charity giveaway,” said Mark Sander, Old National Bank President & COO. “Community partnerships are an important part of what we do at ONB, and Choose Your Charity is a way to show our appreciation for our area nonprofits and the essential work they do.”
Winning Organizations
|Choose Your Charity 2023 Final Winners
|Banking Center
|Winning Organization
|Amount Awarded
|Alsip
|Southwest Chicago Christian School Association
|$5,000
|Arlington Heights Vail
|Brewing Opportunities NFP
|$5,000
|Aurora Broadway
|Paramount Arts Centre INC
|$5,000
|Blue Island
|Owens Library
|$5,000
|Bolingbrook Weber Road
|Operation Support Our Troops – America INC
|$5,000
|Bridgeview 79th & Harlem
|Animal Welfare League
|$5,000
|Brookfield
|Jrs Pups-N-Stuff Incorporated
|$5,000
|Buffalo Grove
|Forever Fortunate Felines
|$5,000
|Champaign
|Illini Service Dogs
|$5,000
|Chicago Cicero
|Chicagoland Combined Veterans Museum And Library
|$5,000
|Chicago Edgewater
|Danny Did Foundation
|$5,000
|Chicago Ewing Avenue
|Mental Health America Of Lake County INC
|$5,000
|Chicago Harlem & Irving
|United Colors Of Pink
|$5,000
|Chicago Heights
|Jennifer S Fallick Cancer Support Center
|$5,000
|Chicago Lincoln Park
|Andrew Weishar Foundation
|$5,000
|Chicago Little Village
|Link Unlimited
|$5,000
|Chicago North & Pulaski
|Live Like Roo Foundation
|$5,000
|Chicago O’Hare
|Illinois Spina Bifida Association
|$5,000
|Chicago Uptown
|Nourishing Hope
|$5,000
|Coal City
|Knights Of The Innocent Incorporated
|$5,000
|Country Club Hills
|St Stephen Lutheran Church
|$5,000
|Crestwood
|Project Fire Buddies
|$5,000
|Crete
|Btay Foundation Blessing Those Around You INC
|$5,000
|Crown Point North
|Northwest Indiana Public Broadcasting INC
|$5,000
|Crown Point Winfield
|Community Help Network
|$5,000
|Danville Gilbert
|Peer Court INC
|$5,000
|Danville Vermillion
|Schlarman Academy Of Danville INC
|$5,000
|Davenport 53rd St.
|Community Health Care INC
|$5,000
|Davenport Northpark
|Family Resources INC
|$5,000
|Deerfield
|Reading Power INC
|$5,000
|DeKalb Lincoln Highway
|Casa-Dekalb County INC
|$5,000
|DeKalb Market Square
|Opportunity House INC
|$5,000
|Des Plaines
|Loving Lunches INC
|$5,000
|Dyer
|Fair Haven INC
|$5,000
|Elburn
|Conley Outreach Community Services LTD
|$5,000
|Evergreen Park
|Christmas Without Cancer NFP
|$5,000
|Frankfort LaGrange Road
|Navarro Farm INC
|$5,000
|Galesburg Main
|Galesburg Civic Art League INC
|$5,000
|Gardner
|Susan’s Mission Morris, IL
|$5,000
|Gary Calumet Township
|Respite Care Services INC
|$5,000
|Genoa
|Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society
|$5,000
|Grayslake Main
|The Butterfly Effect Of Maddox Lopriore Foundation
|$5,000
|Griffith
|Purple Diamonds Incorporated
|$5,000
|Gurnee
|Big Great Lakes
|$5,000
|Hammond Columbia
|Midwest Dachshund Rescue INC *
|$15,000
|Hammond Hessville
|Paying It Forward INC
|$5,000
|Hickory Hills
|Stuffed Love
|$5,000
|Highland Grove
|Lansing Christian School Foundation
|$5,000
|Highland Ridge Road
|Challenger Learning Center Of Northwest Indiana INC
|$5,000
|Homewood
|You Matter 2
|$5,000
|Joliet Larkin
|Senior Services Center Of Will County INC
|$5,000
|Joliet Main
|Rialto Square Theatre Foundation
|$5,000
|Joliet Stadium
|Illinois Rock & Roll Museum On Route 66 NFT
|$5,000
|Joliet W Jefferson
|Upper Room Crisis Hotline
|$5,000
|Lake Forest
|Mimi’s House Family Advocacy Center NFP
|$5,000
|Lansing
|Hospice Of The Calumet Area INC
|$5,000
|Lockport
|Anne Elizabeth McComb Swaney Foundation Inc
|$5,000
|Lyons
|Catnap From The Heart INC
|$5,000
|McHenry Johnsburg
|Jeeps On The Run INC
|$5,000
|McHenry Main
|Pioneer Center For Human Services
|$5,000
|Melrose Park
|Bravehearts Therapeutic Riding And Educational Center
|$5,000
|Merrillville Lincoln Hwy
|St Jude House INC
|$5,000
|Midlothian 147th St
|Blue Cap Foundation INC
|$5,000
|Milwaukee Capitol Drive
|Urban Cat Coalition
|$5,000
|Milwaukee Wells
|Tricklebee Cafe
|$5,000
|Mokena Lincoln Hwy
|Trinity Services INC
|$5,000
|Moline Kennedy Dr
|Quad Cities Golf Classic Charitable Foundation
|$5,000
|Moline Main
|Nest Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together
|$5,000
|Monee
|First Baptist Church of University Park
|$5,000
|Morris Main
|Team Make A Difference
|$5,000
|Morris Route 6
|Illinois Valley Industries INC
|$5,000
|Mundelein Allanson Road
|Lambs Farm INC
|$5,000
|Munster
|Greater Hammond Community Services INC
|$5,000
|Naperville Washington St
|Napervoice Inc NFP
|$5,000
|North Chicago
|Fat Cat Rescue INC
|$5,000
|Oak Lawn 95th & Pulaski
|Almost Home Chicago INC
|$5,000
|Orland Park Wolf Road
|My Joyful Heart NFP
|$5,000
|Oswego
|Mutual Ground INC
|$5,000
|Palos Hts Harlem Ave
|Bridge Teen Center NFP
|$5,000
|Palos Park 131st Street
|Ballet Five Eight NFP
|$5,000
|Peotone
|It’s A Pittie Rescue
|$5,000
|Plainfield
|Renko Animal Shelter
|$5,000
|Round Lake Beach
|Antioch Traveling Closet Corporation NFP
|$5,000
|Sandwich
|Open Door Rehabilitation Center
|$5,000
|Schaumburg
|Trinity Charities INC
|$5,000
|Seneca
|Zero4Heroes
|$5,000
|Shorewood
|Young Mens Christian Association Joliet
|$5,000
|St John
|Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids INC
|$5,000
|Sycamore State Street
|Voluntary Action Center Of Northern Illinois
|$5,000
|Tinley Park 80th Avenue
|Gigi’s Playhouse INC
|$5,000
|Tinley Park Oak Park Ave
|Embrace Emily
|$5,000
|Villa Park
|Center For Speech And Language Disorders
|$5,000
|Waukegan Green Bay Road
|YBLC INC
|$5,000
|Waukegan Northside
|Lake County Crisis Center For The Prevention & Treatment Of Domestic Violence INC
|$5,000
|Westmont Ogden
|Chicago Cheetahs Building Strong Women Leaders
|$5,000
|Wilmington
|DITR High School & College Trapshooting Foundation
|$5,000
|Woodridge
|West Suburban Community Pantry INC
|$5,000
|Zion
|Elite Striders Positive Youth Organization
|$5,000
ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $48 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.
Media Contact:
Sarah Kinsella
779-341-6015
Sarah.Kinsella@oldnational.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06ea9846-02df-4a84-839e-b77136e4bfad
- RAPS Euro Convergence 2023 highlights information transparency, MDR and IVDR transitions and more to a sold-out audience in Amsterdam - May 12, 2023
- Old National Bank donates $500,000 in Choose Your Charity giveaway - May 12, 2023
- Automotive Steel Wheel Market is Set to Reach US$ 16.8 Bn by year 2031-end, and Expected to Grow at a Whopping CAGR of 1.6% – Transparency Market Research - May 12, 2023