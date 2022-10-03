Old National Celebrates First Better Together Volunteer Event

Chicago Market supports 18 organizations with 300 ONB volunteers

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Old National Bank celebrated its first Better Together Volunteer Days on September 28th and 29th. The two-day event provided team members across Old National’s seven-state footprint the opportunity to volunteer together in the communities where they live and work.

During the event, 1,572 ONB team members served 110 organizations by volunteering more than 5,300 hours across seven states. There were also virtual volunteer opportunities for those who could not participate in person.

“As Old National grows geographically, serving in our communities really keeps us grounded in terms of our mission as a community bank,” said Kathy Schoettlin, Chief Brand & Culture Officer. “We’re excited for this opportunity to help strengthen our communities through volunteerism, and we’re proud of our team members for making service a real part of our company culture.”

In the Chicago area, more than 300 team members volunteered at 18 community organizations totaling over 1,100 volunteer hours. The participating organizations included:

Will County Habitat for Humanity OneGoal Plainfield YMCA United Way Metro Chicago Corn Festival Feed My Starving Children Blue Cap Family Services of Lake County Star Farms Cool Ministries Food Pantry Chicago Furniture Bank Youthbuild Lake County Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Helping Hand Good News Partners Voluntary Action Chinese Mutual Aid Association Big Shoulders Fund

“Old National team members at our Chicago Triangle office came together and packed 150 backpacks with school supplies for low-income families to support United Way Metro Chicago Neighborhood Networks partner Claretian Associates,” said Brittany Brown, Administrative Assistant and ACE (Associate Community Engagement) Team Chair. “It was great to witness so many of our team members from all departments come together with excitement for such a great cause!

