Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Old National Celebrates First Better Together Volunteer Event

Old National Celebrates First Better Together Volunteer Event

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Chicago Market supports 18 organizations with 300 ONB volunteers

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Old National Bank celebrated its first Better Together Volunteer Days on September 28th and 29th. The two-day event provided team members across Old National’s seven-state footprint the opportunity to volunteer together in the communities where they live and work.

During the event, 1,572 ONB team members served 110 organizations by volunteering more than 5,300 hours across seven states. There were also virtual volunteer opportunities for those who could not participate in person.

“As Old National grows geographically, serving in our communities really keeps us grounded in terms of our mission as a community bank,” said Kathy Schoettlin, Chief Brand & Culture Officer. “We’re excited for this opportunity to help strengthen our communities through volunteerism, and we’re proud of our team members for making service a real part of our company culture.”

In the Chicago area, more than 300 team members volunteered at 18 community organizations totaling over 1,100 volunteer hours. The participating organizations included:

Will County Habitat for Humanity OneGoal
Plainfield YMCA United Way Metro Chicago
Corn Festival Feed My Starving Children
Blue Cap Family Services of Lake County
Star Farms Cool Ministries Food Pantry
Chicago Furniture Bank Youthbuild Lake County
Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Helping Hand
Good News Partners Voluntary Action
Chinese Mutual Aid Association Big Shoulders Fund

“Old National team members at our Chicago Triangle office came together and packed 150 backpacks with school supplies for low-income families to support United Way Metro Chicago Neighborhood Networks partner Claretian Associates,” said Brittany Brown, Administrative Assistant and ACE (Associate Community Engagement) Team Chair. “It was great to witness so many of our team members from all departments come together with excitement for such a great cause!  

Click here to access professional-quality, high resolution (300 dpi) photos, sorted by community. You may use any photo without attribution. If you would like more information/context about a specific photo, please contact Kate.Miller@oldnational.com.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years.  Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media Contact:
Kate Miller
Community Marketing Manager
812-461-9378
Kate.miller@oldnational.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.