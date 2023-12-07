Carrie Goldfeder Carrie Goldfeder

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ: ONB) – Carrie Goldfeder, a seasoned credit executive with over 25 years of credit and corporate finance experience across all facets of loan production, credit performance and portfolio management, has joined Old National Bank, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Old National Bancorp (“Old National”), as Chief Credit Officer. She will office out of Chicago.

For the past eight years Goldfeder served as Co-Head of Corporate Credit, and a Segment Lead, Senior Credit Officer for Capital One. In her prior position she spent more than 15 years at GE Capital, serving as the Segment Risk Leader, Healthcare Financial Services; and Senior Vice President and Team Leader, GE Antares Capital.

In the Chief Credit Officer role, she will provide oversight of ONB’s credit risk; lead the Credit Administration team, including attracting, developing, and retaining talent; and strategically advance the portfolio management capabilities and reputation and services of Old National, among other responsibilities.

“We are delighted to welcome Carrie to our executive team,” said Mark Sander, President and COO. “Her leadership, vision and depth of credit expertise will bring great value as we execute our strategic plan to be our clients’ primary financial partner. Carrie’s drive and collaborative style are a strong fit with our relationship- and values-based culture.”

Goldfeder attended the University of Iowa, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in finance and accounting.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $49 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

rick.vach@oldnational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/681f4668-5e73-459b-8864-10f741ec546a