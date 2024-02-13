John Thurston John Thurston, Corporate Banking Executive and Senior Vice President of Corporate Banking, Old National Bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bank, a wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Old National Bancorp (“Old National”), has announced the appointment of John C. Thurston as Corporate Banking Executive and Senior Vice President of Corporate Banking. With an extensive background in the banking industry spanning more than 30 years, Thurston has a proven track record of developing and implementing business strategies, as well as leading teams to grow relationships and deliver strong financial results.

In his new role, Thurston will be responsible for leading and overseeing teams within Old National’s Corporate Banking business segment with a focus on developing and executing strategic initiatives, driving new business, and fostering existing relationships with corporate clients.

“We are excited to welcome John Thurston to Old National Bank,” said David Knapp, President of Corporate Banking. “John’s experience in the middle market and corporate banking segments throughout his career and a proven track record of delivering results make him a great fit as we continue to grow our corporate banking business. We are confident that John’s strategic insights and leadership will further strengthen our position as a trusted partner for our corporate clients.”

Thurston joins Old National Bank after more than 12 years with Bank of the West/BMO as an Area Manager and Managing Director where he led teams across the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and East Coast regions of the United States. His teams focused on developing relationships and delivering banking solutions to clients within diversified industries, agribusiness, real estate, healthcare, technology, and multi-national corporations. He was also a member of Bank of the West’s Enterprise Leadership Team. Prior to that, Thurston led middle market banking teams at The Private Bank and LaSalle Bank.

“I am thrilled to join the team and be a part of the growth story at Old National Bank,” Thurston said. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with the many talented people at Old National Bank and do my part to contribute to the continued growth and success of the organization. I look forward to developing meaningful relationships across the Old National Bank network, existing clients, prospective clients, and the financial industry.”

Thurston holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Notre Dame with a second major in Japanese language. He also holds Series 24, Series 63, and Series 79 licenses.

