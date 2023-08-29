CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ: ONB) – Monica Rubio has been promoted to Community Lending Market Executive, Vice President, for Northwest Indiana and the Southwest suburbs of Chicago. In this new role, she will focus on increasing lending and investment activities for women- and minority-owned businesses, driving business development opportunities, and working closely with ONB’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion team.

With more than 25 years of banking experience in various roles, she most recently served as Vice President, Community Market Manager for Old National, overseeing and managing the performance of multiple banking center managers.

“I’m confident that Monica’s passion, energy and expertise will enable us to make a significant impact in the Chicago market as we continue working to ensure that traditionally underrepresented members of our business community have an opportunity to thrive,” said Roland Shelton, Chief Strategy Business Partnership Officer for Old National.

Extremely community focused, she serves on the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, City of Hammond Academy of Science & Technology Board, Hammond Sanitary District Board of Commissioners, and Old National Bank Charitable Foundation Board.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $48 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.