EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Old National Bancorp was ranked 6th in financial performance out of all U.S. public banks with greater than $10 billion in total assets by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On March 21, S&P Global released its annual rankings for 2022’s best-performing community banks, credit unions and U.S. public banks.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and provider of information services and solutions to the global market. S&P Global Market Intelligence division launched the rankings in 2011 to assess the performance of community banks and credit unions. The division ranks institutions based on returns, growth and efficiency, and places a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.

“Old National Bank’s high ranking among U.S. public banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence further demonstrates our strength and stability,” said Jim Ryan, Old National CEO. “We are proud to be a Midwestern bank with a conservative approach to managing risk, a well-diversified credit portfolio, and a low-cost granular deposit base. We have been serving our clients for nearly 190 years, and we manage our company in a way to ensure that continues for many years to come.”

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $47 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.